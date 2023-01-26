TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-30s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 63. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 64. Wind: W 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 50. Wind: N 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 44. High: 49. Wind: N 10-15 mph.