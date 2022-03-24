TODAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 68. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 40. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 76. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: More sunshine with similar temperatures. Low: 47. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 52. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 57. High: 83. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 80. Winds: S 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.