Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunshine to end the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. High: 62. Winds: NW 15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 34. Winds: NW 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 52. Winds: NW 15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 30. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: A few clouds with cool temperatures. Low: 36. High: 52. Winds: NW 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 47. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 59. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.