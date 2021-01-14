Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunshine to end the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. High: 62. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 34. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 52. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 30. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few clouds with cool temperatures. Low: 36. High: 52. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 47. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 59. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

