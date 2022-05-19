TODAY: Plenty of sun today with more heat and humidity. We’ll push record-high temperatures again today. High: 93. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear prior to midnight with a few clouds moving in after midnight. Low: 73. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and very warm. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible out west tomorrow evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 94. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. A few of these storms could be a strong side. A front will move through preventing many from reaching the 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and much cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 78. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 81. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 81. Winds: S 5 MPH.