TODAY: In the morning, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. An Arctic cold front moves in from NW to SE between 9 AM and 1 PM, dropping the temperatures way down with it. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s. Wind: W 20-25 mph. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph behind the cold front.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows in the upper-single digits to low-10s. Wind chills between -8 and 3. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny in the morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-upper-20s. Wind: NW 15, with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. Low: 18. High: 34. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 19. High: 41. Wind: W 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 25. High: 49. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and more seasonal. Low: 29. High: 52. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 41. High: 59. Wind: S 10-15 mph.