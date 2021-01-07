Thursday Morning Forecast: The clouds win today

TODAY: Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. Some drizzle and light rain are possible to the NE. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 47. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low: 37. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. High: 49. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 32. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain mixed with some snow is likely. We should have a lot of moisture to work with, but temperatures will be well above freezing which will greatly limit any snowfall accumulations. This all can and will change. Stay tuned for the latest. Chance of precipitation: 60%. Low: 37. High: 39. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 30. High: 43. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 28. High: 50. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 33. High: 56. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.