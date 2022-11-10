TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Enjoy it while it lasts! Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A 40% chance of rain, with temperatures dropping slightly throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures in the upper-50s. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 40. High: 53. Wind: N 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 34. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 51. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the morning. Low: 41. High: 52. Wind: N 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 38. High: 54. Wind: N 10 mph.