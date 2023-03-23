TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly NW. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Some severe storms are possible, especially farther SE. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 51. High: 78. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 50. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 71. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 48. High: 68. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 46. High: 72. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.