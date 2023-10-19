TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s. Wind: WNW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 57. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 63. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 63. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 84. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.