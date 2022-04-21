TODAY: Decreasing clouds this afternoon after some patchy drizzle. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 87. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover is expected to return after midnight. Low: 68. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and very warm. High: 88. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures will trend cooler after a front moves through. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 75. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 76. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 49. High: 79. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.