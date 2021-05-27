Thursday Morning Forecast: Warm & sunny afternoon

Today: Clouds & sun this afternoon with muggy conditions. High temperatures in the upper 80’s. Heat index temperatures could be in the 90’s this afternoon. South wind 10 mph will keep us warm and muggy into the evening.

Tonight: Muggy and fairly clear to start in the upper 70’s. A line of showers and storms will be moving through early on in the AM. A few could be strong early on into the night. A lingering shower or two will be around for your morning commute.

Friday: Early showers and storms will taper off slightly in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80’s. Mostly cloudy through the day. Winds out of the south 5-10 mph shifting west in the afternoon.

Saturday: A few isolated showers and storms early in the morning then returning during the early afternoon. Cloudy and slightly cooler than normal in the upper 70’s. Chance for rain 30%. Clearing towards the night.

Sunday: Mostly sunny afternoon for Sunday. High pressure keeps us dry and warm in the low 80’s. Winds out of the south 5-10 mph.

Memorial Day Monday: Mostly sunny for Memorial Day Monday. High temperatures in the mid 80’s. Mostly dry with a few clouds around. It should be a good end to the three day weekend.