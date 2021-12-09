Thursday Morning Forecast: Warm temperatures return this afternoon

A strong southerly wind will usher in some much warmer temperatures and gulf moisture. These ingredients will clash with a cold front which will usher a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Conditions and breezy High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining very warm. Low: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and breezy in the morning. Rain chances will increase in the evening as a cold front approaches from the NW. Some storms could be strong with some gusty winds. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with any leftover thunderstorm activity ending early Saturday Morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 57. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 33. High: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and trending much warmer. Low: 46. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with much warmer temperatures expected. Low: 60. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending a little warmer. Low: 62. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.