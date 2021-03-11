Thursday Morning Forecast: Warm & Windy

Thursday: A warm start with temperatures in the upper 60’s to start the day. Partly Cloudy afternoon with a few rays of sun and temperatures close to 80. Breezy again with south winds 10-20 MPH. Mostly dry afternoon with slightly increased humidity.

Tonight: Warm and humid overnight into Friday with low’s in the upper 60’s. Staying breezy with winds south 10-15 MPH. A few spots with light morning drizzle to start Friday morning.

Friday: Warm and cloudy to start the day with breezy conditions continuing. Afternoon high’s in the upper 70’s with mostly cloudy conditions. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon. Chance for rain 20%. Winds south 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Another warm start with temperatures in the upper 60’s. Isolated chance for a shower and cloudy conditions in the afternoon. High’s near 80 with south winds 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Sunday we will begin to see showers and storms moving in from the west. Another warm start with temperatures near 70 to begin the day. The afternoon will become stormy around lunch into the evening as a line of showers and storms move through along with the front. A few of these storms could be strong to severe going into the afternoon. High’s will be near 80 again for Sunday afternoon with a strong southerly breeze 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Mostly sunny with high’s in the mid 70’s. West wind 10 MPH. Lows near 50 for the overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon high’s in the mid 70’s. Winds south 10-15 MPH. Increasing cloud cover overnight into Wednesday.