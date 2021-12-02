Thursday Morning Forecast: Warmer temperatures this afternoon

TODAY: We’ll see a few clouds late in the day with warmer afternoon temperatures. Overall, we’ll see more sunshine this afternoon. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and not as cool. Low: 58. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after dark. Chance of rain (night): 20%. High: 75. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more rain chances as another cold front moves closer and closer to our area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny by the afternoon and much cooler. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: North 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late with another cold front on the way. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 70. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional rain chances in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 63. Winds: NE 20 MPH.