TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 55. High: 72. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 51. High: 70. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and cooler. Low: 49. High: 69. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 46. High: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 51. High: 77. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.