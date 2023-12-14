TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s. Wind: E 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Highs in the low-60s north to upper-60s south. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 55. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 63. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 35. High: 61. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 34. High: 65. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.