TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms late. Rain chances increase to 40% overnight. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 68. High: 80. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 64. High: 79. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 61. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.