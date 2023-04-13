TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers along the Louisiana state-line. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds late. A 20% chance of showers and storms late. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Low: 69. High: 82. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Low: 51. High: 74. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Low: 55. High: 80. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: S 15-20 mph.