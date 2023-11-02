THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 49. High: 77. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 56. High: 80. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 61. High: 83. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 64. High: 84. Wind: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 62. High: 78. Wind: NW 15 mph.