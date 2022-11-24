TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: NE 10 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 52. High: 60. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 44. High: 64. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 42. High: 66. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 53. High: 70. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. Low: 46. High: 53. Wind: NW 15 mph.