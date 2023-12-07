A developing storm system over the western U.S. will result in more clouds and stronger winds across Texas.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 66. Wind S 10-15 & Gusty.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 57. Wind S 10-15 G 25.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 72. Wind S 15-20 G 35.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms After Sunset. Low 63. Wind S 15-20 G 30.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms Mainly In the Afternoon. High 70. Wind SW Becoming NW 15 G 25.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms Before 7 P.M. Low 39.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 53.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low39. High 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 39. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 42. High 59.