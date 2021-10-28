Thursday Morning Forecast: Windy conditions expected

TODAY: Some drizzle can’t be ruled out this morning for our northern counties, however most if not all of us won’t see measurable rainfall. We’ll start to see some of the clouds burn off by the afternoon with the majority of the clouds sticking with our NE counties. We’ll be very windy through this afternoon. High: 69. Winds: NW 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and windy. Low: 51. Wind: NW 20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 67. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 48. High: 78. Winds: South 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 54. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Temperatures will trend cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 68. Winds: S, N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 65. Winds: N 10 MPH