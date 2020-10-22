Thursday Night Forecast: A few storms and colder on Friday

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and muggy. Lows: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A cold front arriving between 10 AM and 2 PM. Ahead of the front, a 20% to 30% chance of rain and brief t-storms. Temperatures colder into the afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 70s to middle 80s from north to south. By the afternoon and evening, cooler weather moves in as temperatures fall to the 60s and potentially the 50s. Wind turning North 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A fair amount of clouds. Much cooler. Low: 51. High: 65. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and turning warmer for the afternoon. Low: 59. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front arriving just after sunrise Monday. Becoming mostly to mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Morning temperatures: middle 60s. Afternoon temperatures fall to the 50s into the middle 60s. Wind: becoming NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and colder. Periods of rain, chances at 40%, especially by evening and overnight. Low: 51. High: 55. Wind: North 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances increasing for our area. Breezy and chilly. Low: 44. High: 53. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds are decreasing by the afternoon as sunshine returns. Still cold but looking nicer. Low: 43. High: 62. Wind: NW 10 mph.