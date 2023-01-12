TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 34. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 57. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Well be around freezing in the morning. Otherwise, Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 32. High: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 44. High: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers throughout the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 74. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 53. High: 76. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures trending cooler. Low: 47. High: 65. Winds: S 10 MPH.