TONIGHT: Chilly temperatures with a few showers once the line of storms has exited the area. Chance of rain: 100%. Low: 41. Winds: NW 20-25 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two around in the morning. We’ll see a few breaks in the clouds late in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly with a strong north wind. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 50. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 35. High: 56. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 34. High: 52. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 35. High: 55. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few isolated showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 59. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms around especially late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 76. Winds: S 20 MPH.