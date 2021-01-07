Thursday Night Forecast: Clouds continue Friday, wintry weather late weekend

THIS EVENING: Remaining cloudy and cold. Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Lows in the middle to upper 30s, some low 30s possible near the Louisiana border. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying cloudy to start with peeks of sunshine through the day along with clouds. High: 48. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 32. High: 49. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain likely by the afternoon, then changing over to snow late evening and overnight. Precipitation chance at 70%. Stay tuned for updates as the track of the weather system will determine the amount of snow. Low: 33. High: 36. Wind: East, NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cold. Lingering snow showers through the afternoon, a 20% chance. Low: 29. High: 35. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Remaining precipitation refreezes into Tuesday morning, potential travel impacts continue. Sunshine and milder for the afternoon. Low: 25. High: 49. Wind: West 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues, and much warmer. Low: 29. High: 55. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with a few clouds. Even warmer. Low: 36. High: 60. Wind: SW 10 mph.