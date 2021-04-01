Thursday Night Forecast: Clouds returning for Easter weekend

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures dropping to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NE, turning East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold again. Widespread frost, and possibly a light freeze by morning (especially east of HWY 259). Lows: middle to some lower 30s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning frost and light freeze ending after 8 AM. Sunshine to increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 69. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a tad cooler. A 10% chance of rain west of HWY 69 after 3 PM. Low: 44. High: 66. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning clouds give way to a partly cloudy sky, much warmer. Low: 52. High: 71. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Warm and increasing humidity. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Breezy and muggy. Low: 60. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise mostly cloudy and very humid. Low: 65. High: 84. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Very muggy. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: South 20 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51