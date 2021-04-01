Thursday Night Forecast: Clouds returning for Easter weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures dropping to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NE, turning East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold again. Widespread frost, and possibly a light freeze by morning (especially east of HWY 259). Lows: middle to some lower 30s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning frost and light freeze ending after 8 AM. Sunshine to increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 69. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a tad cooler. A 10% chance of rain west of HWY 69 after 3 PM. Low: 44. High: 66. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning clouds give way to a partly cloudy sky, much warmer. Low: 52. High: 71. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Warm and increasing humidity. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Breezy and muggy. Low: 60. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise mostly cloudy and very humid. Low: 65. High: 84. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Very muggy. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: South 20 mph.