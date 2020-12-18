Thursday Night Forecast: Clouds returning Friday, rain by Saturday

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Wind: SE, turning South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows: upper 20s east to the lower and middle 30s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, making it feel like the 20s.

FRIDAY: A light freeze for a few areas through about 8 AM. Sunshine to start with increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening. After 8 PM, a 20% chance of rain showers (mainly west of HWY 69). High: 60. Wind: South, SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, increasing toward daybreak Saturday. Lows: lower 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain showers continue until the late afternoon, a 40% chance. Late day clearing of the clouds. High: 58. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Seasonal weather with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Low: 34. High: 58. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Near freezing in the morning. Sunshine and a tad milder for the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 63. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Much warmer with more sunshine. Low: 40. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy sky. Another cold front late day, with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 67. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Much colder with sunshine. Low: 30. High: 49. Wind: NW 10 mph.