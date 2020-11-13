Thursday Night Forecast: Cold front overnight brings clouds & rain chance

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear sky with a few clouds increasing after 8 PM for northern areas. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to mainly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain for areas north of I-20. Wind: East, turning NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy in the morning hours, a 10% chance of rain for northern areas. By the afternoon, clouds decreasing and warm. Highs: lower 70s north of HWY 80, middle 70s to near 80 south of HWY 80. Wind: Becoming SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Morning clouds to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Warm and a tad muggy. Low: 60. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold front arriving by the morning hours. A 10% chance of rain through 9 AM. Temperatures from the 50s to the lower 60s to start the day, and afternoon temperatures middle 60s to near 70. Cooler for the day. Wind: Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: Much cooler and sunny. Low: 42. High: 66. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a seasonal afternoon. Low: 45. High: 69. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder for the afternoon. Low: 46. High: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer for the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

