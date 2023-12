TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Widespread Frost After 3 A.M. Low 30. Wind NW 5-10.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Widespread Frost Before 9 A.M. High 53. Wind W 5-15 G 20.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Widespread Frost After 3 A.M. Low 31. Wind NW 5-10.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 59. Wind W 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 41. Wind S 5-10.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Mostly Sunny. High 65.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Partly Cloudy. Low 37.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Sunny. Mostly Clear Night. High 51.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Showers After Noon. Low 31. High 51.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Rain. Low 38.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Rain. High 51.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 33. High 55.