Thursday Night Forecast: Cold start Christmas morning with a weekend warm-up

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cold. Temperatures to the 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Very cold with a frost and a freeze. Lows: middle to upper 20s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mainly sunny but very cold. Highs only in the middle 40s to near 50. Wind: NW 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Cold Christmas morning and a milder afternoon. More sunshine. High: 58. Wind: West 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Another cool start with more sunshine and milder in the afternoon. Low: 38. High: 65. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds and warmer. Low: 50. High: 69. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. A cold front will enter our area and look to stall out in the northern areas. Temperatures: lows in the middle 50s. Highs: near 60 central/north, and middle 60s south. Wind: South to Northeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy and mild. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 52. High: 64. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Colder with our next front. Low: 47. High: 53. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Seasonal with sunshine. Low: 32. High: 56. Wind: NW 10 mph.