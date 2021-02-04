Thursday Night Forecast: Cooler Friday with more clouds



THIS EVENING: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds return for the morning. Colder. Lows: upper 30s to near 40. Wind: NE, turning East 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Cooler. High: 57. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds to start the morning, then sunshine in the afternoon. Another cold front moving in, and a 10% chance of rain. Low: 40. High: 56. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Another cold morning, then warmer in the afternoon with sunshine. Low: 36. High: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer and breezy with partly cloudy skies. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds, a cold front arriving after 3 PM. Low: 55. High: 60, but falling in the afternoon. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and colder. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 29. High: 41. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of precipitation. Becoming cloudy and even colder. Low: 29. High: 36. Wind: NE 10 mph.