Thursday Night Forecast: Cooler temperatures & showers Friday

OVERNIGHT: A few sprinkles. Cool & milder with cloudy skies by morning. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s, but temperatures in the lower 50s around sunrise. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with light showers off and on during the day, ending late evening. Rain chances at 40%. A few t-storms possible for areas west and south in the afternoon and evening. Cooler for everyone, ranging from the lower/middle 50s NE, upper 50s to around 60 central/south-central, and middle 60s to possibly near 70 west of HWY 69). Wind: Southeast, becoming Northeast 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 63. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Colder morning. Sunshine and warmer. Low: 40. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 48. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer and breezy with increasing humidity. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 58. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Muggy. Low: 64. High: 74. Wind: South 15 mph.

