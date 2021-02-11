Weather Alerts: Freezing drizzle & slick spots Friday AM

Winter Weather Advisory continues with light freezing drizzle overnight.

TRACKING CURRENT CONDITIONS

The latest hourly updates are key to watch for the overnight hours.

THIS EVENING: Sleet, rain, and freezing rain mixture across areas west of HWY 259 and south of HWY 80 through 10 PM. Elsewhere, freezing mist to rain in Deep East Texas. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Precipitation decreasing in intensity, but freezing drizzle possible for most areas. Lows: upper 20s to the middle 30s. Elevated surfaces with light ice accumulation, travel impacts possible areawide. Wind: North 10-15 mph, making it feel like the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy & cold. A 20% chance of precipitation. High: 36. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of a wintry mix (sleet, freezing rain, snow, & rain all possible) in the afternoon and evening. Low: 29. High: 33. Wind: North 10 mph. Accumulation & travel impacts are possible.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance of rain, sleet, and freezing rain, starting in the morning hours. By late evening and overnight, sleet/freezing rain changing to snow into Monday. Possible grater travel impacts. Low: 25. High: 27. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sleet/freezing rain changing over to Snow, accumulation and travel impacts expected. A 70% chance. Low: 18. High: 20. Wind: NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining cold. Coldest morning lows potentially in about 7+ years. Low: 7. High: 24. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another chance of a wintry mix, a 30% probability. Low: 22. High: 26. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and continued cold. Low: 21. High: 28. Wind: NW 15 mph.