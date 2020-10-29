Thursday Night Forecast: Frost possible tonight, sunshine returns Friday

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds. Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Another cold night. Areas of frost possible by morning. Lows: middle to upper 30s and near 40. Wind: North 5-10 mph. Feeling like the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Feeling warmer with sunshine. Highs: lower to middle 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a milder afternoon for Halloween. Low: 41. Highs: upper 60s and near 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold front moves in around daybreak, bringing a few clouds. Overall, staying mainly sunny. Low: 50. High: 67. Wind: North 15 mph.

MONDAY: Slightly cooler with sunshine. Low: 40. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued mostly sunny skies. Mild. Low: 41. High: 69. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 48. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and remaining mild. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.