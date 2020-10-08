Thursday Night Forecast: Heavy rain in Deep East Texas Friday from Delta

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Read more on Hurricane Delta,
in-depth analysis and forecast track.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of rain showers, mainly in southern areas. Lows: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty showers during the day up until 3 PM – the rain chances at 40% to 60%. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind during the day: East, NE 10-15 mph. After 3 PM Friday and especially Friday evening, heavier rainfall and stronger wind gusts to increase in Deep East Texas. Gusts near 50 mph possible east of HWY 69 & south of HWY 79 during the evening and night as Delta makes landfall. Wind: NE 15-25 mph, some gusts 30-50 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Heavy rain at times in Deep East Texas, a 90% to 100% chance. Windy & cool. Rain decreasing into Saturday morning. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: NE to North 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning showers ending by midday, a 20% chance. Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. Humid and warmer. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 64. High: 90. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: A cold front arriving by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances now near zero. Still warm. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and remaining warm. Low: 59. High: 85. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Low: 63. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: SW, turning North 15 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51