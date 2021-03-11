Thursday Night Forecast: Humid start to weekend, rain & storms Sunday

Thursday: A warm start with temperatures in the upper 60's to start the day. Partly Cloudy afternoon with a few rays of sun and temperatures close to 80. Breezy again with south winds 10-20 MPH. Mostly dry afternoon with slightly increased humidity.

Tonight: Warm and humid overnight into Friday with low's in the upper 60's. Staying breezy with winds south 10-15 MPH. A few spots with light morning drizzle to start Friday morning.