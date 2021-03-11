Thursday Night Forecast: Humid start to weekend, rain & storms Sunday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and mild. Temperatures to the lower 70s and 60s. Wind: South, SE 10-15 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with drizzle increasing by morning. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Very muggy morning and then a warm, breezy afternoon. A 10% chance of isolated showers. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.
SATURDAY: A 10% rain chance. Cloudy to mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 64. High: 79. Wind: SE 15 mph.
SUNDAY: A 80% chance of rain and a few storms – starting after daybreak Sunday. There is a low risk of strong or severe storms – mostly east of HWY 259 in the afternoon. Very warm and muggy. Low: 66. High: 72 with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Wind: SE 10 mph.
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds back to sunshine. Staying warm and breezy. Low: 50. High: 74. Wind: SW, turning West 15 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, much warmer and breezy. Low: 52. High: 78. Wind: SW 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Rain showers return by late afternoon and evening, a 30% chance. Low: 62. High: 75. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 48. High: 62. Wind: NW 10 mph.