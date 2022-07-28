TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon. Despite the rain chances, we’ll still see a shot at 100 degrees. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm around and still rather warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quite warm. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.