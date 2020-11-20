Thursday Night Forecast: More clouds with rain chances returning next week

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and a mild evening. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds for all of East Texas. Milder night. Lows in the 50s to near 60. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds widespread through the morning, then partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy afternoon. Breezy and muggy. Low: 60. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few storms with a cold front, but mainly north of HWY 79, where the chance is 30%. South of HWY 79, a 20% chance of rain and isolated storms. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with a mostly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 52. High: 67. Wind: East, turning Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warmer with rain and storms likely, chances at 40%. Low: 56. High: 74. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 48. High: 66. Wind: North 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds returning. Pleasant. Low: 42. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.