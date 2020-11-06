Thursday Night Forecast: More clouds with sunshine through the weekend

OVERNIGHT: More clouds by morning and a warmer start. Temperatures to the lower and middle 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds with the sunshine. Warm and a slight increase in Gulf moisture. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and humid. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sun with clouds. Warm and muggy. Low: 63. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front projected to arrive during the day. Turning cooler and breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 75. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns and lower humidity for Veterans Day. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds return, but a warmer afternoon. Low: 55. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

