Record high temperatures for September 7th were established at Tyler and tied at Lufkin when both reached 104 degrees.



FRIDAY: Sunny & Hot. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 81. High 102. Heat Index 107. Wind S 5-10 becoming NE after noon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Lo 74. Wind E 5-10.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 95. Wind E 10.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 71. Wind E 5-10.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 95.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms. Highs 94 Monday, 84 Tuesday through Thursday. Lows 68 to 70.