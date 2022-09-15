TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny and warm with higher humidity. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and slightly more humid. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sunshine is expected in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 71. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Another sunny day is expected with heat and humidity continuing. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.