Thursday Night Forecast: Rain clears out, clouds linger into weekend

THIS EVENING: Rain showers taper to light drizzle and ending after 9 PM. Temperatures rise to the upper 40s and near 50 as an area of low pressure moves over our area. Wind: from the Northeast to the Southeast this evening 10-20 mph, then South 10-20 mph late evening.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Lows: lower 40s. Wind: South, SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Mainly cloudy with some sunshine returning for Deep East Texas. High: 47. Wind: Southwest, West 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and a snow flurry possible north of I-20. By the afternoon, decreasing clouds. Low: 34. High: 50. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 33. High: 58. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer with more sunshine. Low: 39. High: 64. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 67. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 66. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 47. High: 58. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph.