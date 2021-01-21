Thursday Night Forecast: Rain continues, cooler & still cloudy Friday

THIS EVENING: Showers continue. An embedded t-storm briefly possible. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: SE to South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain continues into Friday morning. Cold front arriving around I-20 by daybreak. Lows: middle to lower 50s, but upper 50s in southern areas. Wind: SW turning NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning steady rain ends, but light drizzle continues. Feeling colder. The chance of rain at 30%. Temperatures hold steady for most areas in the lower to middle 50s. South of HWY 84, upper 50s to lower 60s, then into the middle/lower 50s after 12 PM. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A break in the precipitation, but clouds continue. Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the evening and night hours. Low: 45. High: 59. Wind: East, turning SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain returning, especially in the afternoon and evening and mostly north of HWY 79. Rain chances at 60%, 40% south of HWY 79. Warmer. Low: 55. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More rain and storms possible through early afternoon, a 40% chance. PM sunshine to return. Low: 65. High: 67. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returning. Cooler. Low: 44. High: 59. Wind: NE, turning SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Another front arriving and a 20% chance of rain for southern areas. Low: 46 High: 63. Wind: Becoming NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and seasonal. Low: 40. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.