TONIGHT: Rain will taper off for most areas around midnight. Temperatures will slowly fall and clouds will decrease. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 53. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in Deep East Texas, Friday evening. Chance of rain: 30% (Deep East Texas). High: 63. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a bit warmer. Low: 45. High: 69. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 46. High: 67. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 41. High: 65. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 43. High: 66. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 42. High: 63. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 43. High: 65. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.