Thursday Night Forecast: Record cold tonight, sunshine returns Friday

THIS EVENING: Decreasing clouds to our southeast. Cold. Temperatures in the middle to lower 20s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Hard Freeze warning through Friday morning. Low temperatures in the lower to middle Teens, but a few areas with single digits. Wind: NW 5 mph. Record low temperatures likely to be broken.

Records for Friday, February 19:
Tyler: 14°, 1978
Longview: 12°, 1910
Lufkin: 16°, 1936

FRIDAY: After the morning deep freeze, temperatures above freezing by the afternoon to start the melting process. High: 35. Wind: North, turning West 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Freeze & frost for the morning with lows in the Teens. More sunshine, but the warming of the day going to melting the ground, thus keeping temperatures cool, but warmer than previous days. High: 41. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and even milder. A 20% chance of rain with a cold front late day. Low: 36. High: 50. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 32. High: 57. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 34. High: 64. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Cold front late day. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain showers possible, chances at 30%. Cooler. Low: 43. High: 50. Wind: North 15 mph.

