Thursday Night Forecast: Storms Friday, then colder this weekend

THIS EVENING: Mild and a few clouds increasing after 9 PM. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy. A 20% chance of light rain by morning. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy. Rain and storms likely after 10 AM, ending late Friday evening. Overall rain chance at 80%. Rain amounts could reach 1 inch or more. A few storms in the afternoon could be strong or severe with a wind gust threat. High: 66. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and breezy. Low: 42. High: 54. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds again. A 30% chance of rain, mainly north of I-20. Low: 38. High: 52. Wind: South, turning Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and cold. A freeze expected in the morning, and a cool afternoon. Low: 29. High: 52. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Another cold front arriving. Low: 34. High: 54. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and colder. Low: 33. High: 50. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine. A freeze in the morning, and then a seasonal afternoon. Low: 29. High: 57. Wind: South 10 mph.

