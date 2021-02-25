Thursday Night Forecast: Storms increasing overnight

Tracking storms this evening with a threat for hail.

More information here.

THIS EVENING: Spotty gusty storms with a heavy rain and hail threat. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Heavier rainfall increasing with a few storms. Some storms could produce hail, mainly north of HWY 79. Rain amounts around 1″ or more for areas north of HWY 79. Lows: 40s to near 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Heaviest rain ending after 10 AM, then cloudy and mild. Additional drizzle to light rain for the rest of the day. Rain chances 60% down to 40%. High: 62. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain and an isolated t-storm as warmer air lifts northward. A mostly cloudy sky with a 40% rain chance. Low: 55. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Storms possible, some could be severe. Rain chances at 70%. Very muggy. Low: 65. High: 75. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.

MONDAY: Rain chances continue, a 60% probability. Cooler. Low: 55. High: 58. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain ending with the return of sunshine. Rain chance at 20%. Low: 47. High: 59. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder morning, but a warmer afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Low: 40. High: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Warmer. Low: 49. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.