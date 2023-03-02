TONIGHT: Cooler air with some showers and thunderstorms (not severe). Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 48. Winds: W 25-30 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. We may still see showers around daybreak tomorrow. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 62. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 40. High: 72. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 47. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 58. High: 80. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH,

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 59. High: 70. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 58. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.