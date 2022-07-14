TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cooler than previous nights. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 100. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 75. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers here and there. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few clouds and trending hot. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: S 15 MPH.